Left Menu

Donna Vekic Achieves Historic Wimbledon Semi-Final

Experienced Croatian Donna Vekic battled past New Zealand's Lula Sun on Tuesday to reach her first Grand Slam singles semi-final at Wimbledon. Vekic became the second woman from Croatia to make it to the semi-finals of the All England Club, overcoming a tough match and emotional challenges on her journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 20:48 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 20:48 IST
Donna Vekic Achieves Historic Wimbledon Semi-Final

Donna Vekic, the experienced Croatian tennis player, ended New Zealand's Lula Sun's extraordinary Wimbledon journey on a damp Tuesday. Overcoming Sun 5-7, 6-4, 6-1, Vekic has reached her maiden Grand Slam singles semi-final on her 43rd main draw appearance. This achievement makes Vekic only the second woman from Croatia to reach the All England Club semi-finals, emulating Mirjana Lucic's 1999 feat.

"It was a really tough match. She played unbelievable. She pushed me to my limits," said Vekic, who will face either seventh seed Jasmine Paolini or 19th seed Emma Navarro for a spot in the final on Saturday. "I felt like I was dying out there the first two sets. My chance came in the end."

Having previously considered quitting the sport due to form and fitness challenges after knee surgery in 2021, Vekic broke into tears on court, acknowledging her team's support. "I have a full box of people and without them I would not be here," she said.

Lula Sun saved three breakpoints under the Court One roof and broke for a crucial 6-5 advantage, winning the opening set with a delicate drop shot. Vekic fought back, breaking serve in the eighth game of the second set despite several double faults. She then capitalized on a double fault from Sun in the third set, pulling away for a 5-0 lead and settling the match on serve.

With this win, Vekic dashed Sun's aspirations of becoming the first female qualifier to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals since American Alexandra Stevenson 25 years ago. This landmark victory rewards Vekic's perseverance at the grandest stage.

Notably, only Barbora Strycova, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Elena Likhovtseva, and Roberta Vinci have taken more Grand Slam appearances to make a maiden semi-final since the sport turned professional in 1968.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024