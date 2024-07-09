Wimbledon Quarter-Finals: Djokovic Eyes History, Rybakina Confident
The Wimbledon quarter-finals showcase fierce matchups with top contenders. Novak Djokovic faces Alex de Minaur while Elena Rybakina takes on Elina Svitolina. Taylor Fritz battles Lorenzo Musetti, and Jelena Ostapenko meets Barbora Krejcikova. Djokovic aims to equal Roger Federer's record, and Rybakina is confident following Iga Swiatek's exit.
Wimbledon's quarter-final action continues on Wednesday at the All England Club. Seven-time champion Novak Djokovic faces ninth seed Alex de Minaur in a match poised with significant expectations. Meanwhile, fourth seed Elena Rybakina squares off against 21st seed Elina Svitolina in the women's lineup, producing another high-stakes confrontation.
Italian 25th seed Lorenzo Musetti will challenge American 13th seed Taylor Fritz. Jelena Ostapenko, seeded 13th, meets the 31st seed Barbora Krejcikova, rounding off a day full of gripping contests.
Djokovic, who has not missed a Wimbledon men's singles final since 2017, is one step away from tying Roger Federer's highest record of eight Wimbledon titles. He acknowledges De Minaur's speed and tenacity but remains confident, stating, "I like my chances." Rybakina, the 2022 champion, enters her match with heightened confidence after Swiatek's unexpected elimination. Svitolina, following three straight-set victories, also feels prepared for their face-off.
