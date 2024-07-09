Lulu Sun Shines Bright: A Star in the Making for New Zealand Tennis

Lulu Sun hopes her Wimbledon heroics will inspire people and grow the sport in New Zealand after the 123-ranked player came close to becoming only the second qualifier to reach the semi-finals at the major after Alexandra Stevenson 25 years ago. Born to a Croatian father and Chinese mother, Sun captured hearts in New Zealand with her stellar Wimbledon campaign where she beat former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the fourth round before losing 5-7 6-4 6-1 to Donna Vekic on Tuesday.

There was disappointment for fans watching late at night in New Zealand after local media had hailed her amazing run, but Sun said she was delighted to make an impact. She expressed pride in seeing the sport grow in New Zealand and mentioned that it's exciting to inspire future generations. She is thrilled about the growing interest in tennis in her country.

Sun's effort is the best by a New Zealander at a major since Belinda Cordwell made the 1989 Australian Open semi-finals. She will also become the first player from the country to move inside the WTA top 100 since Marina Erakovic in 2015 and is expected to be at least in the top 60. She noted how being inside the top 100 will allow her to participate in more WTA tournaments, offering new opportunities.

