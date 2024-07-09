Left Menu

Daniil Medvedev Triumphs Over Jannik Sinner in Wimbledon Thriller

Daniil Medvedev, the fifth seed, defeated world number one Jannik Sinner in a five-set match to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals. Medvedev won 6-7(7) 6-4 7-6(4) 2-6 6-3, ending a five-match losing streak to Sinner and avenging his loss in the Australian Open final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 22:18 IST
Daniil Medvedev Triumphs Over Jannik Sinner in Wimbledon Thriller
Daniil Medvedev

In a thrilling five-set battle, Daniil Medvedev edged out world number one Jannik Sinner to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals for the second consecutive year. The match, full of momentum shifts and unexpected turns, saw Medvedev triumph 6-7(7) 6-4 7-6(4) 2-6 6-3.

The Centre Court contest snapped Medvedev's five-match losing streak to Sinner and avenged his bitter defeat in this year's Australian Open final, where he squandered a two-set lead. After losing the first set in a tight tiebreak, Sinner's game was marred by errors, and he required medical treatment early in the third set.

Despite a resurgence in the fourth set to force a decider, Sinner couldn't maintain his momentum. Medvedev seized an early break in the final set and held firm to secure victory in four hours, setting up a semi-final clash with either defending champion Carlos Alcaraz or American Tommy Paul.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024