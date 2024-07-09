Daniil Medvedev Triumphs Over Jannik Sinner in Wimbledon Thriller
Daniil Medvedev, the fifth seed, defeated world number one Jannik Sinner in a five-set match to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals. Medvedev won 6-7(7) 6-4 7-6(4) 2-6 6-3, ending a five-match losing streak to Sinner and avenging his loss in the Australian Open final.
In a thrilling five-set battle, Daniil Medvedev edged out world number one Jannik Sinner to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals for the second consecutive year. The match, full of momentum shifts and unexpected turns, saw Medvedev triumph 6-7(7) 6-4 7-6(4) 2-6 6-3.
The Centre Court contest snapped Medvedev's five-match losing streak to Sinner and avenged his bitter defeat in this year's Australian Open final, where he squandered a two-set lead. After losing the first set in a tight tiebreak, Sinner's game was marred by errors, and he required medical treatment early in the third set.
Despite a resurgence in the fourth set to force a decider, Sinner couldn't maintain his momentum. Medvedev seized an early break in the final set and held firm to secure victory in four hours, setting up a semi-final clash with either defending champion Carlos Alcaraz or American Tommy Paul.
