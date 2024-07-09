Tiger Woods Rejects Ryder Cup Captaincy Amidst High-Stakes PGA Tour Negotiations

Tiger Woods announced on Tuesday that he has declined the U.S. captaincy for the 2025 Ryder Cup, citing his demanding role in the PGA Tour's negotiations with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf. However, Woods did hint that he remains open to captaining the team in the future.

'With my new responsibilities to the Tour and time commitments involved, I felt I would not be able to commit the time to Team USA and the players required as a captain,' Woods said in a statement read by PGA of America Senior Director Julius Mason.

The 48-year-old Woods is part of a crucial subcommittee negotiating with the Saudi Public Investment Fund to mend a fractured sport. Woods, who has a limited playing schedule, was the frontrunner to lead the team into Bethpage Black. Meanwhile, newly-appointed Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley expressed admiration for Woods, saying he can be as involved as he wishes with the 2025 team.

