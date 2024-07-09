Left Menu

Tiger Woods Rejects Ryder Cup Captaincy Amidst High-Stakes PGA Tour Negotiations

Tiger Woods has declined the captaincy of the 2025 Ryder Cup due to his significant role in negotiating a potential deal between the PGA Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf. Despite his decision, Woods remains open to leading Team USA in the future. Keegan Bradley has been appointed as the new captain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 23:19 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 23:19 IST
Tiger Woods Rejects Ryder Cup Captaincy Amidst High-Stakes PGA Tour Negotiations
Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods announced on Tuesday that he has declined the U.S. captaincy for the 2025 Ryder Cup, citing his demanding role in the PGA Tour's negotiations with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf. However, Woods did hint that he remains open to captaining the team in the future.

'With my new responsibilities to the Tour and time commitments involved, I felt I would not be able to commit the time to Team USA and the players required as a captain,' Woods said in a statement read by PGA of America Senior Director Julius Mason.

The 48-year-old Woods is part of a crucial subcommittee negotiating with the Saudi Public Investment Fund to mend a fractured sport. Woods, who has a limited playing schedule, was the frontrunner to lead the team into Bethpage Black. Meanwhile, newly-appointed Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley expressed admiration for Woods, saying he can be as involved as he wishes with the 2025 team.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024