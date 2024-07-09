Left Menu

Egypt's Charlie the Horse Retires: Future Bright for Pentathlon Amid Major Shift

Charlie, the only horse owned by Egypt's pentathlon federation, will retire post-Paris Olympics as the modern sport shifts from equestrian to obstacle racing for the 2028 Los Angeles Games. This change is seen as beneficial for Egypt, which has already shown strong performances and potential for even better results in the future.

Updated: 09-07-2024
Charlie, Egypt's sole horse for the modern pentathlon, will be out of action after the Paris Olympics. The sport is undergoing a dramatic shift, replacing equestrian events with obstacle racing come the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Yasser Hefny, Egypt's performance director and a 2012 Olympian, welcomed the change, stating it will make training more accessible, particularly in schools and local clubs. He believes this could lead to even better results for Egypt, which has already excelled at youth and junior levels.

The Egyptian pentathlon team has a robust record, securing medals in all four World Cup events this year and topping the medal table at last year's world championships. The country sees the shift as an opportunity to overcome its historic struggles in equestrian disciplines, a sport perceived as exclusive to the wealthy.

