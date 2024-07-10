Roundup of Current Sports Highlights

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Spain's teenage soccer star Lamine Yamal has made history with a stunning goal against France, helping propel Spain into the Euro 2024 final. Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez will compete in the Home Run Derby, marking his fourth consecutive All-Star appearance. Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz has advanced to the Wimbledon semi-finals after an intense comeback, though Jannik Sinner was ousted by Daniil Medvedev. Former Panthers executive Adrian Wilson has been charged with multiple counts of domestic violence. Tiger Woods has declined the 2025 Ryder Cup captaincy to focus on PGA Tour negotiations with LIV Golf's Saudi backers. Detroit Pistons' Cade Cunningham has secured a five-year, $224 million max extension, which could rise to $269 million.

Additionally, Jewell Loyd of the Seattle Storm emphasizes her mid-range game while Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow is placed on the 15-day IL due to back tightness.

