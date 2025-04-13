Left Menu

Missile Strikes Shake Gaza Hospital: Healthcare System Under Fire

Israeli missiles struck Gaza's Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital, destroying critical departments and forcing patient evacuations. Health officials confirmed no casualties. The incident highlights ongoing tensions, with Hamas accusing Israel of targeting healthcare and Israel alleging militant exploitation of hospitals. A previous attack at the hospital compound remains disputed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 12:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli missiles struck a pivotal hospital in Gaza on Sunday, delivering a heavy blow to the Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital's infrastructure and prompting an urgent patient evacuation. While there were no reported casualties, the assault has once again spotlighted the fraught dynamics at play in the region's ongoing conflict.

The attack severely damaged the emergency and reception departments, according to hospital medics, who scrambled to clear the building following a forewarning from someone claiming Israeli military ties. Patients, some still in beds, were rushed out, as chaos unfolded in scenes shared across social media, though verification is pending.

Hamas's media office decried the strike as a deliberate effort to dismantle Gaza's healthcare capabilities. In response, Israel maintains that Hamas exploits civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, in its tactical operations—a claim firmly denied by the militants. The backdrop of this incident includes an earlier explosive event at the hospital's parking lot, whose origins remain contested between the warring factions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

