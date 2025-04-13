Left Menu

BP Targets New Gas Output in India Amid Policy Reforms

BP Plc plans to enhance gas output in India's NEC-25 block, motivated by recent legislative reforms. BP CEO Murray Auchincloss highlights the positive impact of the new policies on foreign investments, while BP and Reliance Industries focus on developing existing and new exploration blocks.

Global energy leader BP Plc is set to increase its natural gas production in India, eyeing nearly 10 million cubic meters per day from the NEC-25 block in the Mahanadi basin. This move is driven by recent upstream reforms implemented by the Indian government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BP CEO Murray Auchincloss noted that the overhaul of India's upstream oil and gas policy has introduced significant improvements, making the country an attractive destination for global investors. BP, in collaboration with Reliance Industries Ltd, currently produces a substantial share of India's gas output from the Krishna Godavari basin.

The partnership is now focusing on developing new discoveries off the Odisha coast. BP's long history in India positions it as a trusted energy partner, as the nation seeks to enhance its domestic energy capabilities and attract international investments through favorable policy initiatives.

