Yamal and Olmo Propel Spain to Euro 2024 Final with Thrilling Win Over France

Dani Olmo and Lamine Yamal's brilliance secured Spain a spot in the Euro 2024 final with a 2-1 victory over France. The nail-biting match at Allianz Arena saw Spain dominate possession and deliver decisive moments, overcoming an early setback from Kolo Muani's header.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 06:44 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 06:44 IST
Lamine Yamal (Photo: Euro 2024/X). Image Credit: ANI
Dani Olmo and Lamine Yamal weaved magic with their quality to power Spain into the final of Euro 2024 with a 2-1 win over France at Allianz Arena.

The semi-final in Munich was neck-and-neck from the whistle, with Spain quickly assuming possession. Lamine Yamal's crosses from the right threatened France's defense early on.

France, however, struck first. Kylian Mbappe's initial attempt was cleared by Jesus Navas, but a perfect cross from Mbappe to Kolo Muani resulted in the opening goal. Spain's coach, De la Fuente, could only shake his head.

Spain pressed relentlessly, and Yamal's 25-yard stunner equalized the score, making him the youngest scorer in a major tournament. Moments later, Dani Olmo's skillful shot deflected off Jules Kounde, putting Spain ahead 2-1.

The intense match saw Spain maintain their lead despite France's regrouping efforts. Unai Simon's unconventional save from Ousmane Dembele's cross was a highlight of the second half.

Olivier Giroud and other substitutes could not turn the tide for France. Spain's composed defense secured their advance to the final in Berlin.

