Left Menu

Joost Luiten Faces Olympic Hurdles Despite Court Victory

Joost Luiten won a Dutch court battle to compete in the Olympics, but the International Olympic Committee (IOC) denied adding him to the men's golf field for the Paris Games. The Dutch Olympic Committee chose not to send Luiten due to low world rankings. The International Golf Federation's request to include him was also rejected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 10-07-2024 09:21 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 09:21 IST
Joost Luiten Faces Olympic Hurdles Despite Court Victory
Joost Luiten
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Joost Luiten has won a court battle in the Netherlands to play in the Olympics, only to face a new hurdle as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) denies his participation in the Paris Games.

Antony Scanlan, executive director of the International Golf Federation (IGF), clarified that the Dutch court ruling directed only its Olympic committee to send Luiten. The request to include Luiten in the 60-player field was ultimately rejected by the IOC as it felt no obligation to accommodate another player.

Luiten's bid was initially turned down by the Dutch Olympic Committee due to his low world ranking, a sentiment echoed in the case of Darius Van Driel and Dewi Weber for the women's competition. Despite this, the IGF argued instances where lower-ranked players have won major tournaments, but their appeal for an exemption was denied.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024