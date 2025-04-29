Cardinal Becciu Declines Participation in Papal Conclave Amid Legal Controversy

In a significant development for the Catholic Church, Italian Cardinal Angelo Becciu has revealed he will not partake in the upcoming conclave tasked with electing a new pope. This announcement comes after Becciu was sentenced to five and a half years behind bars for embezzlement.

Despite his conviction by a Vatican court, Becciu steadfastly denies all charges. While his appeal is underway, he remains free and holds on to his clerical title and Vatican residence. The cardinal's decision reflects an intention to uphold Church interests amid ongoing controversies.

This development follows a previous ruling by Pope Francis, who, amid allegations of embezzlement in 2020, dismissed Becciu from a prominent Vatican role yet allowed him to retain certain ecclesiastical honors. The matter continues to invoke discussion among Catholic cardinals as they prepare for the conclave starting May 7.

(With inputs from agencies.)