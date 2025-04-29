Left Menu

Calcutta High Court Takes Suo Motu Notice of Lawyer Harassment

The Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court initiated a suo motu action on alleged heckling of lawyers, forming a three-judge bench to hear the matter. The incident involved senior advocate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, and notices have been directed to key legal parties to investigate the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-04-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 13:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of an alleged incident where lawyers were reportedly heckled by a mob. Forming a three-judge bench, Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam aims to address this distressing matter.

The bench includes justices Arijit Banerjee, Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya, and Rajarshi Bharadwaj. This legal battle, spurred by concerned advocates, will potentially unfold later this week.

A senior lawyer stated that the reputed Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya and his associates faced an unruly crowd outside their chambers, prompting police complaints. The Chief Justice has ensured that notices reach vital legal entities, urging police reports on this significant legal disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

