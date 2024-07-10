Gautam Gambhir Takes Helm as India's Head Coach: Challenges and Strategies Ahead

Gautam Gambhir has been appointed as India's head coach, focusing first on assembling his support staff for the challenges that lie ahead. While the financial details of his appointment are yet to be finalized, his immediate priority is on upcoming tournaments.

The BCCI confirmed his appointment with secretary Jay Shah making the announcement official. Expected to earn a salary similar to his predecessors Rahul Dravid and Ravi Shastri, Gambhir's goal is to prepare for notable series, including a five-Test series against Australia in Optus Stadium, Perth.

Gambhir, aligning closely with BCCI and the NCA, looks forward to working with key cricket personalities and staff, including VVS Laxman and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar. His stance on playing in Pakistan for the Champions Trophy remains a point of interest given his previous statements opposing cricket in Pakistan.

