Manchester United Announces Record Revenue Projections Amid Ticket Price Hike

Manchester United PLC has reported its third-quarter fiscal 2024 results, bringing notable developments for the iconic football club. Among the key highlights is a 5% increase in general admission season ticket prices for the upcoming 2024/25 season, which has garnered significant attention from fans and industry experts alike.

The club projects its revenue for the full fiscal year to reach an unprecedented £660 million, positioning this as a record year financially. Despite this positive outlook, Manchester United has indicated potential job reductions, with approximately 250 positions at risk as part of ongoing financial adjustments.

In terms of quarterly performance, the club's total revenue stands at £136.7 million, although it reported an adjusted basic loss per share of 24.47 pence. Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year is now expected to be around £140 million. Analysts and stakeholders will be closely watching these financial maneuvers as the club navigates the remainder of the fiscal year.

