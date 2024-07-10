Transnet Monitors Port Operations Amid Adverse Weather Conditions

Transnet has announced that it is closely monitoring operations at the ports of Cape Town, Saldanha, Port Elizabeth, and Ngqura due to adverse weather conditions affecting parts of the country.

In a recent statement, Transnet explained that strong winds have resulted in high wave swells, leading to the suspension of shipping movements at some ports for safety reasons. Despite these challenges, no major incidents have been reported.

"The strong winds, which have created high swell conditions, must subside before vessel movements can resume," Transnet noted. The Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) marine operations are on standby to assist vessels as needed, and industry stakeholders are being kept informed of the situation.

Key updates from Transnet include:

Cape Town Container Terminal: High swells are expected to persist until Saturday, with three vessels currently on berth unable to operate due to the terminal’s wind-bound status. An additional four vessels are scheduled to arrive by Thursday.

Ngqura Container Terminal in Gqeberha: The terminal had its last vessel finish operations early Sunday morning. The port authority has decided not to berth any more vessels until Wednesday, and port terminal gates have been closed since. The Port Elizabeth Container Terminal is also wind-bound, with one vessel on berth.

Port Elizabeth Bulk Terminal: The combination of floods in the Eastern Cape in June and current weather disruptions has led to vessel congestion, particularly where manganese is handled. This has slowed progress, although vessel nominations continue.

Transnet Port Terminals (TPT) remains confident in managing the resulting vessel backlog, thanks to the recent acquisition of new cargo handling equipment across some of its terminals and the support of contracted original equipment manufacturers supplying spares in case of breakdowns.

"TNPA is taking appropriate measures to ensure safety of life, protection of the environment, and prevention of property damage," the statement concluded.