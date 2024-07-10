Russian Athletes Face Paris Olympics Boycott Amid Stringent Restrictions

The list of Russian athletes who will head to the Paris Olympics later this month has reduced to just over a dozen. Several sports federation heads have decided not to participate, condemning the terms as humiliating.

Athletes from Russia and Belarus, an ally in Ukraine's 2022 invasion, are allowed to compete only as neutrals, without their national flags or anthems. As of July 10, only 16 Russian athletes are expected to compete in Paris from July 26 to August 11.

Russia takes pride in its Olympic record, boasting 71 medals in the Tokyo 2021 Games with 335 athletes. An additional vetting process for Russians and Belarusians ensures they do not support Russia's war or military. Although 36 Russians were cleared, 20 declined to compete. Moscow has called the process discriminatory, accusing the IOC of exclusionary tactics.

Sports officials from judo, wrestling, and gymnastics also voiced opposition, labeling the IOC's selection principles as unsportsmanlike. Notably, two-time Olympic champion Abdulrashid Sadulaev was excluded for failing vetting.

Citing unpatriotic conditions, wrestler Veronika Chumikova declined the IOC's invitation. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the decision is up to individual athletes. The absence of Russian athletes leaves a gap in traditionally strong sports for the nation like wrestling, gymnastics, and rhythmic gymnastics.

Tokyo tennis gold medallist Andrey Rublev and cyclist Aleksandr Vlasov are among those who refused to compete. Russia's wrestling federation confirmed that 23-year-old wrestler Shamil Mamedov has yet to make a final decision, emphasizing athletes' autonomy in deciding to participate.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)