Bhushan Patil Files Candidature for MCA Interim President By-Election

Maharashtra Congress vice-president Bhushan Patil officially entered the race for Mumbai Cricket Association's interim president position. With Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole present, Patil filed his nomination following the demise of previous MCA president Amol Kale. The election is set for July 23 at the Wankhede Stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 19:46 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 19:46 IST
Bhushan Patil filing his nomination for post of MCA president. (Photo- Bhushan Patil X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Congress vice-president Bhushan Patil has submitted his candidature for the by-election to become the interim president of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA). The nomination was made in the presence of Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole.

Taking to X, Patil announced, "Filed my nomination for @MumbaiCricAssoc President By-Elections today in the presence of @INCMaharashtra President Shri @NANA_PATOLE ji." This follows the passing of MCA president Amol Kale, who died in New York at the age of 47. The MCA declared the election for the interim president would be held on July 23 during a Special General Meeting at Wankhede Stadium.

After Kale's untimely demise, a schedule was laid out by MCA for filling the vacant position, including seeking nominations from member clubs and former international players between June 25 and July 2. The nomination filing window was from July 4 to July 10 at the MCA Lounge in Wankhede Stadium, as per electoral officer JS Saharia's announcement. A hearing is scheduled for July 11, with candidates required to present their cases.

Should any nominations be withdrawn, the final list of candidates will be published on July 16. Voting will be conducted on July 23, the same day the results will be revealed. Kale, who was elected as MCA president in 2022, leaves behind a legacy including granting a 100% pay raise to senior men's cricketers starting from the 2024-25 season.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

