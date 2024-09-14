Exciting Fixtures Announced for 2024-25 I-League 3 Play-offs

The eagerly anticipated draw for the 2024-25 I-League 3 Play-offs took place on Friday, September 13, 2024. The ten participating teams, comprising group winners and runners-up from the group stage, were divided into two groups of five teams each. The Play-offs will unfold from September 25 to October 6 in Naihati and Kalyani, West Bengal, with the competition adhering to draw guidelines that prevent more than three group winners or runners-up from being placed in the same group.

Hosts Diamond Harbour FC were pre-allocated the A1 spot in Group A. Teams drawn included Sesa FA, KLASA FC, Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC, and Downtown Heroes FC in Group A. Group B featured Abbas Union FC, Chanmari FC, SAT Tirur, Dalbir FA, and MYJ-GMSC. Matches in each group will be held in a single round-robin format, with the top two teams from each group earning promotion to the 2024-25 I-League 2. The third-placed teams will also be promoted to I-League 2 for the 2025-26 season.

Group stages will be held at specific venues: all Group A matches at Naihati Stadium and all Group B matches at Kalyani Stadium, except the final round of group matches which will be simultaneously conducted across both venues. The group winners will face off in a one-off final on October 6 to determine the champions of the 2024-25 I-League 3.

The fixtures for the Play-offs have been scheduled meticulously. Group A kicks off on September 26 with Diamond Harbour FC playing Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC and Downtown Heroes FC competing against Sesa FA. In Group B, action starts on September 25 with Abbas Union FC facing Dalbir FA and MYJ-GMSC playing Chanmari FC. The 2024-25 I-League 2 season is set to commence on January 15, 2025.

