India Gears Up for Bangladesh Series with Strategic Preparations

The Indian cricket team is employing extensive match simulations to prepare for the series against Bangladesh, starting on September 19. Gautam Gambhir's team has brought in specialized net bowlers to replicate the skills of specific opponents.

Among the notable net bowlers is Punjab's Gurnoor Brar, known for his height and bounce, and who's expected to simulate Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana's style. India's strategy indicates a balanced wicket at Chepauk where both pacers and spinners would find assistance.

New bowling coach Morne Morkel has been seen advising bowlers, while senior batters return to form after a break. With heightened security measures following civil unrest in Bangladesh, the Bangladesh team is expected to arrive in Chennai on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)