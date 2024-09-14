Left Menu

India Gears Up for Bangladesh Series with Strategic Preparations

The Indian cricket team is utilizing match simulations to prepare for the upcoming Bangladesh series. Punjab's Gurnoor Brar and other net bowlers have been selected to replicate specific opponent skill-sets. India's revamped strategy includes advice from new bowling coach Morne Morkel. Security arrangements have been confirmed for Bangladesh's arrival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-09-2024 17:42 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 17:42 IST
India Gears Up for Bangladesh Series with Strategic Preparations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian cricket team is employing extensive match simulations to prepare for the series against Bangladesh, starting on September 19. Gautam Gambhir's team has brought in specialized net bowlers to replicate the skills of specific opponents.

Among the notable net bowlers is Punjab's Gurnoor Brar, known for his height and bounce, and who's expected to simulate Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana's style. India's strategy indicates a balanced wicket at Chepauk where both pacers and spinners would find assistance.

New bowling coach Morne Morkel has been seen advising bowlers, while senior batters return to form after a break. With heightened security measures following civil unrest in Bangladesh, the Bangladesh team is expected to arrive in Chennai on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Four-Year Mark in Jail: The Ongoing Legal Saga of Umar Khalid

Four-Year Mark in Jail: The Ongoing Legal Saga of Umar Khalid

 India
2
Security Forces Neutralize Three Terrorists in Baramulla Ahead of Assembly Elections

Security Forces Neutralize Three Terrorists in Baramulla Ahead of Assembly E...

 India
3
Rajasthan’s Economic Leap: Investors Confident in 'Double Engine' Government

Rajasthan’s Economic Leap: Investors Confident in 'Double Engine' Government

 India
4
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024