Easwaran's Century Keeps India B in Duleep Trophy Contest Against India C

An unbeaten century by skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran and a half-century from Narayan Jagadeesan bolstered India B's performance against India C in the ongoing Duleep Trophy at Anantpur on Friday. Easwaran's 143-run stand helped India B to conclude day three at 309/7, despite Anshul Kambhoj's five-wicket haul.

Beginning the day at 124/0, with Easwaran at 51* and Jagadeesan at 67*, India B initially trailed by 401 runs. Kambhoj made early inroads, dismissing Jagadeesan for 70 and the previous match's centurion Musheer Khan for just one. Subsequent wickets fell quickly as Kambhoj decimated the middle order, leaving India B at 194/5.

However, Easwaran found support from all-rounder Washington Sundar and later Sai Kishore, forming critical partnerships, and ensuring no further catastrophes. India B closed the day with Easwaran and Rahul Chahar at the crease, still trailing by 216 runs.

India C, having posted a daunting 525 in their first innings, had multiple contributors with notable performances from Ishan Kishan (111), Manav Suthar (82), Baba Indrajith (78), and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (58). Rahul Chahar and Mukesh Kumar were the standout bowlers for India B.

Brief Scores: India C: 525 (Ishan Kishan 111, Manav Suthar 82, Rahul Chahar 4/73) lead India B: 309/7 (Abhimanyu Easwaran 143*, Narayan Jagadeesan 70, Anshul Kambhoj 5/66). (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)