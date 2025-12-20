Sunil Gavaskar Backs Ishan Kishan's World Cup Recall Amid Shubman Gill's Omission
Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar supports Ishan Kishan's return to India's T20 World Cup squad, citing his domestic performance. Despite Shubman Gill's surprise drop due to form issues, selectors, led by Ajit Agarkar, earn praise. Harbhajan Singh commends the bold decisions, emphasizing player potential and team balance.
Cricket icon Sunil Gavaskar has expressed his support for the inclusion of Ishan Kishan in India's T20 World Cup squad. The move comes as Kishan demonstrates impressive form in domestic competitions, specifically the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
His recall, however, coincides with the unexpected exclusion of Shubman Gill, who has struggled in T20 formats recently. Gavaskar acknowledged Gill's quality but noted the lack of consistent form as a deciding factor.
Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh praised the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee for their bold decisions. He emphasized that Gill's exclusion is not permanent and highlighted the importance of team dynamics and player potential.
Shubman Gill is short of runs at the moment and missed last WC too: Chief selector Ajit Agarkar.