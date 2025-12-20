Left Menu

Sunil Gavaskar Backs Ishan Kishan's World Cup Recall Amid Shubman Gill's Omission

Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar supports Ishan Kishan's return to India's T20 World Cup squad, citing his domestic performance. Despite Shubman Gill's surprise drop due to form issues, selectors, led by Ajit Agarkar, earn praise. Harbhajan Singh commends the bold decisions, emphasizing player potential and team balance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 18:13 IST
Cricket icon Sunil Gavaskar has expressed his support for the inclusion of Ishan Kishan in India's T20 World Cup squad. The move comes as Kishan demonstrates impressive form in domestic competitions, specifically the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

His recall, however, coincides with the unexpected exclusion of Shubman Gill, who has struggled in T20 formats recently. Gavaskar acknowledged Gill's quality but noted the lack of consistent form as a deciding factor.

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh praised the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee for their bold decisions. He emphasized that Gill's exclusion is not permanent and highlighted the importance of team dynamics and player potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

