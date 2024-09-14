Left Menu

Hockey Haryana, Karnataka and Punjab Clinch Victories in National Championship Day 6

On the sixth day of the 14th Hockey India Junior National Championship 2024, Hockey Haryana, Hockey Karnataka, and Hockey Punjab emerged victorious, while Hockey Andhra Pradesh and Delhi Hockey played to a thrilling 5-5 draw.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2024 20:53 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 20:53 IST
Hockey Haryana, Karnataka and Punjab Clinch Victories in National Championship Day 6
Players in action during 14th Hockey India Junior National Championship 2024 (Image: HI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Day 6 of the 14th Hockey India Junior National Championship 2024, Hockey Haryana, Hockey Karnataka, and Hockey Punjab secured wins in their respective matches. Hockey Andhra Pradesh and Delhi Hockey played out an exhilarating 5-5 draw.

In the first match of the day, Hockey Haryana dominated Hockey Rajasthan with a 6-1 victory. Key players included Rohit Rana (2'), Sunil Maan (11'), Sahil Ruhal (17'), and Ami Khasa (60'), each scoring a goal, while Navraj Singh (7', 37') netted a brace. Anurag Suthar (50') scored the sole consolation goal for Hockey Rajasthan.

Hockey Karnataka also delivered a strong performance, defeating Kerala Hockey 6-1. Aryan Uthappa Mt (6', 35') and Captain Sunil P B (8', 45') scored twice, with Vivek Ravi Bagade (22') and Dhanush Kaveriappa Ma (32') each contributing a goal. Kerala's single goal came from Anujith P (47').

The day saw a thrilling 5-5 draw between Hockey Andhra Pradesh and Delhi Hockey. Andhra Pradesh's Captain Boni Prasanth (1', 31') and Sai Kumar Metta (38', 40') each scored a brace, with Patan Asad Musfin Khan (29') adding another goal. For Delhi, Harsh Sharma (5', 58') and Captain Bhanu (20', 35') scored twice, and Yuvraj Singh (43') added another goal.

The final match showcased Hockey Punjab's 7-1 victory over Hockey Mizoram. Captain Ujwal Singh (10') opened the scoring for Punjab, followed by goals from Harshdeep Singh (12'), Japnit Singh (15'), Om Rajnesh Saini (36'), Lovenoor Singh (40'), Jarman Singh (48'), and Abhishek Gorkhi (59'). Mizoram's lone goal came from Akash Yadav (48').

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Four-Year Mark in Jail: The Ongoing Legal Saga of Umar Khalid

Four-Year Mark in Jail: The Ongoing Legal Saga of Umar Khalid

 India
2
Security Forces Neutralize Three Terrorists in Baramulla Ahead of Assembly Elections

Security Forces Neutralize Three Terrorists in Baramulla Ahead of Assembly E...

 India
3
Rajasthan’s Economic Leap: Investors Confident in 'Double Engine' Government

Rajasthan’s Economic Leap: Investors Confident in 'Double Engine' Government

 India
4
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024