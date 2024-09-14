Hockey Haryana, Karnataka and Punjab Clinch Victories in National Championship Day 6

On Day 6 of the 14th Hockey India Junior National Championship 2024, Hockey Haryana, Hockey Karnataka, and Hockey Punjab secured wins in their respective matches. Hockey Andhra Pradesh and Delhi Hockey played out an exhilarating 5-5 draw.

In the first match of the day, Hockey Haryana dominated Hockey Rajasthan with a 6-1 victory. Key players included Rohit Rana (2'), Sunil Maan (11'), Sahil Ruhal (17'), and Ami Khasa (60'), each scoring a goal, while Navraj Singh (7', 37') netted a brace. Anurag Suthar (50') scored the sole consolation goal for Hockey Rajasthan.

Hockey Karnataka also delivered a strong performance, defeating Kerala Hockey 6-1. Aryan Uthappa Mt (6', 35') and Captain Sunil P B (8', 45') scored twice, with Vivek Ravi Bagade (22') and Dhanush Kaveriappa Ma (32') each contributing a goal. Kerala's single goal came from Anujith P (47').

The day saw a thrilling 5-5 draw between Hockey Andhra Pradesh and Delhi Hockey. Andhra Pradesh's Captain Boni Prasanth (1', 31') and Sai Kumar Metta (38', 40') each scored a brace, with Patan Asad Musfin Khan (29') adding another goal. For Delhi, Harsh Sharma (5', 58') and Captain Bhanu (20', 35') scored twice, and Yuvraj Singh (43') added another goal.

The final match showcased Hockey Punjab's 7-1 victory over Hockey Mizoram. Captain Ujwal Singh (10') opened the scoring for Punjab, followed by goals from Harshdeep Singh (12'), Japnit Singh (15'), Om Rajnesh Saini (36'), Lovenoor Singh (40'), Jarman Singh (48'), and Abhishek Gorkhi (59'). Mizoram's lone goal came from Akash Yadav (48').

(With inputs from agencies.)