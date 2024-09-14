India A Set Mammoth Target Against India D in Duleep Trophy Showdown

India A, powered by centuries from Pratham Singh and Tilak Varma, established a formidable target of 488 runs for India D in their third Duleep Trophy match on Saturday. At the end of Day 3, India D stood at 62/1, with Ricky Bhui and Yash Dubey unbeaten on the crease. They require an additional 426 runs for victory.

The day's play began with India A resuming at 115/1. Pratham Singh, who was unbeaten on 56, further strengthened his side by hitting 122 runs off 189 balls, including 12 fours and a six. Tilak Varma offered robust support with his own unbeaten 111 off 193 deliveries, punctuated by nine boundaries. Together, they stitched an essential 104-run partnership.

Contributions also came from skipper Mayank Aggarwal and Shaswat Rawat, both of whom scored fifties. Aggarwal made 56 off 87 balls, while Rawat contributed an unbeaten 64 from 88 balls. India A declared at 380/3 in 98 overs. For India D, Saurabh Kumar took two wickets and Shreyas Iyer took one.

Chasing 488, India D had a shaky start, losing opener Atharwa Taide for a duck. Ricky Bhui and Yash Dubey stabilized the innings with an unbeaten 60-run partnership. Khaleel Ahmed took the only wicket, conceding 17 runs in four overs.

Brief Score: India A 290 & 380/3d in 98 overs (Pratham Singh 122, Tilak Varma 111*, Saurabh Kumar 2/110) vs India D 62/1 in 19 overs (Ricky Bhui 44, Yash Dubey 15, Khaleel Ahmed 1/17). (ANI)

