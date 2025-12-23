BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Defaming India During Germany Visit

During a recent overseas visit, Rahul Gandhi faced severe criticism from BJP leaders after making controversial remarks about India's political institutions. BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh accused Gandhi of orchestrating a campaign to tarnish India's image abroad, calling his visit to Germany an 'anti-India trip'.

Chugh alleged that Gandhi was attempting to glorify China while undermining India's achievements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, citing successful initiatives like Make in India and fiscal discipline that have contributed to India's rapid economic growth.

Furthermore, BJP Spokesperson Shahzad Poonawalla criticized Gandhi for his statements during a Berlin address, labeling him a 'Leader of Propaganda'. Poonawalla claimed that Gandhi's comments regarding electoral fairness were part of a pattern aimed at defaming national institutions, citing Gandhi's accusations of voter list manipulation and alleged institutional corruption.