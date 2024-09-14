Victor Boniface Shines as Bayer Leverkusen Thrash Hoffenheim 4-1
Bayer Leverkusen demolished Hoffenheim 4-1, bolstered by an exceptional performance from Victor Boniface, who scored twice and assisted one goal. Leverkusen rebounded from their recent loss to RB Leipzig and climbed to fourth place. They face Feyenoord in the Champions League next week.
Bayer Leverkusen secured a dominant 4-1 victory over Hoffenheim on Saturday, spearheaded by a stellar display from Victor Boniface, who netted two goals and provided an assist.
After a setback against RB Leipzig preceding the international break, Leverkusen reclaimed their winning form and took control early, with Boniface exploiting the offside trap twice to secure a 2-0 advantage within the first 30 minutes.
Despite Hoffenheim's Mergim Berisha narrowing the gap in the 37th minute, Leverkusen extended their lead through a Florian Wirtz penalty before Boniface finalized the 4-1 scoreline. Leverkusen rose to fourth place while Borussia Dortmund led the table.
(With inputs from agencies.)