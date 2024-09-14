Victor Boniface Shines as Bayer Leverkusen Thrash Hoffenheim 4-1

Bayer Leverkusen secured a dominant 4-1 victory over Hoffenheim on Saturday, spearheaded by a stellar display from Victor Boniface, who netted two goals and provided an assist.

After a setback against RB Leipzig preceding the international break, Leverkusen reclaimed their winning form and took control early, with Boniface exploiting the offside trap twice to secure a 2-0 advantage within the first 30 minutes.

Despite Hoffenheim's Mergim Berisha narrowing the gap in the 37th minute, Leverkusen extended their lead through a Florian Wirtz penalty before Boniface finalized the 4-1 scoreline. Leverkusen rose to fourth place while Borussia Dortmund led the table.

(With inputs from agencies.)