Left Menu

Victor Boniface Shines as Bayer Leverkusen Thrash Hoffenheim 4-1

Bayer Leverkusen demolished Hoffenheim 4-1, bolstered by an exceptional performance from Victor Boniface, who scored twice and assisted one goal. Leverkusen rebounded from their recent loss to RB Leipzig and climbed to fourth place. They face Feyenoord in the Champions League next week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2024 22:01 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 22:01 IST
Victor Boniface Shines as Bayer Leverkusen Thrash Hoffenheim 4-1

Bayer Leverkusen secured a dominant 4-1 victory over Hoffenheim on Saturday, spearheaded by a stellar display from Victor Boniface, who netted two goals and provided an assist.

After a setback against RB Leipzig preceding the international break, Leverkusen reclaimed their winning form and took control early, with Boniface exploiting the offside trap twice to secure a 2-0 advantage within the first 30 minutes.

Despite Hoffenheim's Mergim Berisha narrowing the gap in the 37th minute, Leverkusen extended their lead through a Florian Wirtz penalty before Boniface finalized the 4-1 scoreline. Leverkusen rose to fourth place while Borussia Dortmund led the table.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Four-Year Mark in Jail: The Ongoing Legal Saga of Umar Khalid

Four-Year Mark in Jail: The Ongoing Legal Saga of Umar Khalid

 India
2
Security Forces Neutralize Three Terrorists in Baramulla Ahead of Assembly Elections

Security Forces Neutralize Three Terrorists in Baramulla Ahead of Assembly E...

 India
3
Rajasthan’s Economic Leap: Investors Confident in 'Double Engine' Government

Rajasthan’s Economic Leap: Investors Confident in 'Double Engine' Government

 India
4
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024