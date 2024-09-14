Left Menu

Yash Dayal Adds Left-Arm Pace Dimension to India's Test Squad against Bangladesh

With the inclusion of left-arm pacer Yash Dayal for the Test series against Bangladesh, India aims to overcome the absence of a left-arm pacer since Zaheer Khan's retirement in 2014. The series begins on September 19 in Chennai. Head coach Gautam Gambhir seeks a victorious start to his tenure.

Yash Dayal. (Photo- IPL/BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
Yash Dayal's inclusion in India's squad for the forthcoming Test series against Bangladesh aims to address the void left by Zaheer Khan's retirement in 2014. India has lacked a left-arm pacer in red-ball cricket for nearly a decade. The two-match series begins on September 19 in Chennai at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, with the second Test set for September 27 in Kanpur.

India's formidable bowling unit, known for its spinners and right-arm pacers, has maintained an undefeated home series record since 2013. According to Wisden, since the end of World War II, 49 out of 349 pacers in men's Tests have been left-armers. India has seen six of these bowl at least 20 innings since WWII, including notable names like Ashish Nehra, Irfan Pathan, and Zaheer Khan.

Zaheer Khan remains India's only long-term left-arm pacer, playing 92 Tests and securing 311 wickets. In recent years, the combined Test experience for Indian left-armers has been minimal, with Jaydev Unadkat and T Natrajan playing just four matches. While India's right-arm bowlers and spinners have excelled, the inclusion of a left-armer can provide strategic advantages. Dayal's recent performances in domestic cricket and the IPL could help him make a significant impact on the national team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

