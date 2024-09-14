Left Menu

Charles Leclerc Takes Pole at Azerbaijan GP, Lando Norris Faces Qualifying Nightmare

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc secured pole position for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix for the fourth consecutive year, while McLaren's Lando Norris encountered a setback and will start 16th. Leclerc was joined on the front row by Oscar Piastri, with Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez on the second row. World champion Max Verstappen qualified sixth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2024 23:01 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 23:01 IST
Charles Leclerc Takes Pole at Azerbaijan GP, Lando Norris Faces Qualifying Nightmare
Charles Leclerc

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc clinched pole position at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix for the fourth consecutive year on Saturday. Meanwhile, McLaren's Lando Norris experienced a qualifying debacle and will start from 16th on the grid. Oscar Piastri of McLaren will join Leclerc on the front row, with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Red Bull's Sergio Perez filling the second row.

Red Bull's reigning world champion Max Verstappen, currently leading the standings by 62 points over Norris with eight rounds remaining, placed sixth in the qualifiers, with Mercedes' George Russell securing the fifth spot. This marks the 26th pole of Leclerc's career, his third this season, though he has yet to turn a pole position into a win at Baku, a race Red Bull has won for the past three years.

'It's one of my favorite tracks of the season. I really like it,' said Leclerc, who recently won in Italy but had a practice crash in Baku. 'In that last lap, I took a few more risks, and everything felt great. It's amazing to be on pole. Hopefully, we can play a team game tomorrow to win. This year, our race car is stronger, so I hope we can finally make it.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Four-Year Mark in Jail: The Ongoing Legal Saga of Umar Khalid

Four-Year Mark in Jail: The Ongoing Legal Saga of Umar Khalid

 India
2
Security Forces Neutralize Three Terrorists in Baramulla Ahead of Assembly Elections

Security Forces Neutralize Three Terrorists in Baramulla Ahead of Assembly E...

 India
3
Rajasthan’s Economic Leap: Investors Confident in 'Double Engine' Government

Rajasthan’s Economic Leap: Investors Confident in 'Double Engine' Government

 India
4
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024