Thrilling Wins for Haryana, Karnataka, and Punjab on Day Six of 14th Junior Men's Hockey Championship

Haryana, Karnataka, and Punjab emerged victorious on day six of the 14th Hockey India Junior Men's National Championship on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi played out a high-scoring 5-5 draw.

In the day's opener, Haryana dominated Rajasthan with a 6-1 win. Notable scorers included Rohit Rana, Sunil Maan, Sahil Ruhal, Ami Khasa, and Navraj Singh, while Anurag Suthar netted a consolation goal for Rajasthan.

Karnataka mirrored this triumph, securing a 6-1 victory over Kerala. Aryan Uthappa Mt and Sunil P B both delivered braces, complemented by goals from Vivek Ravi Bagade and Dhanush Kaveriappa Ma. Anujith P scored Kerala's lone goal.

Punjab closed the day impressively, trouncing Mizoram 7-1. Contributions came from captain Ujwal Singh, Harshdeep Singh, Japnit Singh, Om Rajnesh Saini, Lovenoor Singh, Jarman Singh, and Abhishek Gorkhi, with Mizoram's Akash Yadav scoring their solitary goal.

