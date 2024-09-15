Bangladesh Aims for Series Victory Against India in Upcoming Test Matches

With the two-match Test series against India around the corner, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto has voiced his team's determination to clinch both games. The series commences on September 19 at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Bangladesh is riding high on momentum after a dominant 2-0 series win against Pakistan on their home turf, a first in their cricketing history. Speaking at a pre-departure press conference in Dhaka, Najmul acknowledged the challenges ahead but emphasized the team's boosted confidence from their recent performances. 'It will be a challenging series but we have the extra confidence from the Pakistan series,' Najmul stated.

The skipper discussed their strategy, underscoring the importance of focusing on their process and playing to their strengths over the full five days of each Test. Najmul also highlighted their balanced bowling attack, capable of thriving in various conditions, as a key asset for the series.

The second Test will take place in Kanpur starting September 27. Meanwhile, India leads the World Test Championship standings and looks to extend their dominance in the upcoming fixtures.

(With inputs from agencies.)