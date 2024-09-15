Spectacular Victories Propel Teams to Quarterfinals in 14th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship
Hockey Jharkhand and Odisha teams triumphed over their opponents to secure spots in the quarterfinals of the 14th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship. Impressive performances included a 27-0 victory for Jharkhand over Gujarat, notable goal-scorers like Adisan Minj, and notable victories for Odisha, Jammu & Kashmir, and Tamil Nadu.
Hockey Jharkhand decisively outperformed Hockey Gujarat, securing a smashing 27-0 victory in the 14th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship to advance to the quarterfinals. Top scorer Adisan Minj led the charge with six goals.
Meanwhile, Odisha clinched a 5-2 win over Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu to join Jharkhand in the last eight. Captain Jasman Munda and Karan Lakra delivered key performances.
In other matches, Jammu & Kashmir defeated Rajasthan 6-2, faring well with contributions from captain Arun Preet Singh. Tamil Nadu achieved a clean 6-0 win against Hockey Bengal. Assam and Arunachal drew their match 2-2.
(With inputs from agencies.)
