Spectacular Victories Propel Teams to Quarterfinals in 14th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship

Hockey Jharkhand decisively outperformed Hockey Gujarat, securing a smashing 27-0 victory in the 14th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship to advance to the quarterfinals. Top scorer Adisan Minj led the charge with six goals.

Meanwhile, Odisha clinched a 5-2 win over Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu to join Jharkhand in the last eight. Captain Jasman Munda and Karan Lakra delivered key performances.

In other matches, Jammu & Kashmir defeated Rajasthan 6-2, faring well with contributions from captain Arun Preet Singh. Tamil Nadu achieved a clean 6-0 win against Hockey Bengal. Assam and Arunachal drew their match 2-2.

