India Falters Again: 0-4 Defeat to Sweden in Davis Cup

Ramkumar Ramanathan and N Sriram Balaji's inconsistent play led to India's 0-4 loss to Sweden in the Davis Cup World Group I tie. After losing both singles matches, the doubles duo was defeated, leaving India with its sixth consecutive Davis Cup loss to Sweden.

Updated: 15-09-2024 18:34 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 18:34 IST
In a crucial Davis Cup World Group I tie, India fell to Sweden 0-4, with Ramkumar Ramanathan and N Sriram Balaji's inconsistent performance in the doubles match proving costly.

Following defeats in both singles matches on Saturday, India needed a win in the doubles rubber to stay alive. However, the duo succumbed 3-6, 4-6 to Andre Goransson and Filip Bergevi in just over an hour, ceding an insurmountable 0-3 lead to Sweden.

Despite the opportunity to capitalize on a depleted Swedish squad, India failed to deliver, marking its sixth consecutive Davis Cup loss to Sweden. Captain Rohit Rajpal fielded debutant Siddharth Vishwakarma in the final, inconsequential match, but he was defeated 2-6, 2-6 by Elias Ymer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

