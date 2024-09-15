Mohun Bagan Signs Nuno Reis, Draws 2-2 in ISL Opener

Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) announced the signing of Portuguese defender Nuno Reis on Sunday. The 33-year-old, who recently played for Melbourne City FC in the A-League, has won three consecutive Premiership titles and the 2021 championship.

Reis will be MBSG's seventh overseas signing this season, although the club can only register six foreign players during their campaign. The Mariners, defending ISL Shield winners, kicked off their season with a 2-2 draw against Mumbai City FC (MCFC) on Friday.

Mumbai City FC demonstrated resilience to achieve a 2-2 draw with MBSG at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium in the ISL 2024-25 season opener. Despite MBSG taking a 2-0 lead in the first half, MCFC fought back in the rain-soaked match to salvage a point.

The Islanders started with momentum, almost scoring through Bipin Singh, but an offside call nullified the goal. MBSG took the lead unexpectedly when Phurba Lachenpa's cross deflected off Tiri. MBSG doubled their lead in the 28th minute when Alberto Rodriguez scored after Greg Stewart's assist.

Despite the setback, MCFC's relentless attacks finally paid off as Tiri found the net from a Karelis delivery. The introduction of Noufal PN brought flair, culminating in Thaer Krouma's equalizer in the dying moments to earn a crucial point for the visitors.

MBSG is set to face Tajikistan's Kavshan Kulob in the AFC Champions League next Wednesday at the Salt Lake Stadium.

