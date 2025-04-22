Chennaiyin FC Ready for Kalinga Super Cup Clash Against Mumbai City FC

Chennaiyin FC, bolstered by the leadership of forward Connor Shields, has announced a formidable squad to face Mumbai City FC in the Kalinga Super Cup 2025 opener this Wednesday.

The tournament winner earns a qualifying play-off spot for the AFC Champions League Two. Shields, along with coach Owen Coyle, has highlighted the inclusion of key Indian players Irfan Yadwad and Jiteshwor Singh among others.

Chennaiyin approaches the tournament with confidence after a strong 5-2 victory over Jamshedpur FC. They've spent weeks preparing locally and engaged in a friendly against East Bengal FC, gearing up to challenge the renowned Mumbai City FC.

(With inputs from agencies.)