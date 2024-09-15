Left Menu

Red Bull Transitions from Defenders to Contenders in F1 Championship Showdown

Red Bull aims to reclaim the Formula One constructors' championship lead from McLaren. Despite leading since 2022, recent races have seen McLaren take the top spot due to strong performances. Red Bull boss Christian Horner vows to 'throw everything' into regaining their position, emphasizing an aggressive approach in upcoming races.

Red Bull has shifted from defending to chasing in the Formula One constructors' championship, with McLaren now leading by 20 points. Team boss Christian Horner pledged to intensify efforts to regain the top spot.

Although Red Bull dominated last season, McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris have recently propelled their team ahead. Notably, McLaren seized the lead after Piastri's win in Azerbaijan and strong teamwork.

Despite setbacks, including Sergio Perez's crash and Max Verstappen's fifth-place finish, Horner remains optimistic. He highlighted the pace improvement and is determined to close the gap in the remaining seven rounds.

