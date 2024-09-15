Left Menu

Teen Phenomenon Lamine Yamal Propels Barcelona to Fifth Consecutive Victory

Lamine Yamal, a teenage sensation, spearheaded Barcelona to a commanding 4-1 victory against Girona, marking the team's fifth straight win in the Spanish league season. With two goals in the first half, Yamal was pivotal, supported by goals from Dani Olmo and Pedri. Girona only managed one goal in response.

Teen phenomenon Lamine Yamal led Barcelona to a resounding victory over Girona, securing the team's fifth consecutive win at the onset of the Spanish league season. With two goals within ten minutes, the teenager set the stage for a commanding 4-1 triumph.

Supported by second-half goals from Dani Olmo and Pedri, Barcelona solidified their lead over rival Real Madrid, who previously won against Real Sociedad. Girona's lone goal came from Cristhian Stuani, but it wasn't enough to overturn Barcelona's dominance.

Despite playing with 10 men after Ferran Torres was sent off, Barcelona maintained their strong performance. Sunday also saw Celta Vigo clinching its first win of the season by defeating Valladolid 3-1.

(With inputs from agencies.)

