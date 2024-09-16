Tadej Pogacar Sets Sights on Road World Championships Glory

Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar is gearing up for this month's Road World Championships, aiming to clinch his first title at the prestigious event. The 25-year-old Slovenian cyclist has an extra boost of confidence after winning the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal on Sunday.

Pogacar, who secured his third Tour de France victory in July and has a Giro d'Italia win under his belt, aspires to become the third cyclist ever to achieve the sport's 'Triple Crown.' This feat, previously accomplished by Belgium's Eddy Merckx in 1974 and Ireland's Stephen Roche in 1987, would further cement Pogacar's place in cycling history.

Reflecting on his third-place finish at last year's World Championships in Glasgow, Pogacar told reporters, 'For sure, today gave me a lot of confidence and motivation. In two weeks, you cannot do a lot in terms of shape but just a few more training sessions. Then I think we are ready for the World Championships... The chance is always there.' The 2024 World Championships will be held from September 21-29 in Zurich, Switzerland.

(With inputs from agencies.)