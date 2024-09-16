Toyam Sports Limited Acquires Hyderabad Franchise in Legends League Cricket

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 16: Toyam Sports Limited (TSL), a publicly listed sports company in India, has acquired the Hyderabad franchise, led by Suresh Raina, in the Legends League Cricket. Known previously as the Urbanrisers Hyderabad and owned by the Urbanrise group, the team will now be rebranded as Ultimate Toyam Hyderabad.

This new acquisition will mark TSL's debut in the Legends League Cricket starting on September 20. Toyam Sports Limited is celebrated for its extensive contributions to sports promotion globally, from organizing international MMA events to title-sponsoring major cricket series.

Mohamedali R. Budhwani, Chairman & Managing Director of TSL, remarked, "Ultimate Toyam Hyderabad will be a proud milestone in our journey, honoring Hyderabad's rich cricketing heritage while inspiring future generations of sports enthusiasts across India."

