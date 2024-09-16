Left Menu

Toyam Sports Limited Acquires Hyderabad Franchise in Legends League Cricket

Toyam Sports Limited (TSL) has acquired the Hyderabad franchise, led by Suresh Raina, in the Legends League Cricket. The rebranded team, 'Ultimate Toyam Hyderabad,' will participate in the upcoming season. TSL, a listed company on BSE & MSEI, is renowned for promoting sports globally and organizing major events.

Updated: 16-09-2024 11:40 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 16: Toyam Sports Limited (TSL), a publicly listed sports company in India, has acquired the Hyderabad franchise, led by Suresh Raina, in the Legends League Cricket. Known previously as the Urbanrisers Hyderabad and owned by the Urbanrise group, the team will now be rebranded as Ultimate Toyam Hyderabad.

This new acquisition will mark TSL's debut in the Legends League Cricket starting on September 20. Toyam Sports Limited is celebrated for its extensive contributions to sports promotion globally, from organizing international MMA events to title-sponsoring major cricket series.

Mohamedali R. Budhwani, Chairman & Managing Director of TSL, remarked, "Ultimate Toyam Hyderabad will be a proud milestone in our journey, honoring Hyderabad's rich cricketing heritage while inspiring future generations of sports enthusiasts across India."

(With inputs from agencies.)

