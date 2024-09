Highlight Reel: Latest Sports Updates

Sonay Kartal of Britain secured her first WTA Tour title, beating Rebecca Sramkova in Tunisia. Kartal, ranked No. 151, triumphed 6-3, 7-5 against Sramkova, No. 136, in their debut WTA singles final.

Arizona Diamondbacks defeated Milwaukee Brewers 11-10 in a gripping 10-inning match. Eugenio Suarez drove home the winning run as D-backs won after a back-and-forth that saw Milwaukee lead 10-8 in the 10th inning.

Kansas City Chiefs' running back Isiah Pacheco sustained a major ankle injury during a victory over the Bengals. Pacheco exited the game on crutches, sporting a protective boot.

