Intense Preparations Underway: India Gears Up for First Test Against Bangladesh

The Indian cricket team is leaving no stone unturned ahead of their first Test against Bangladesh, set to begin this Thursday. An extensive training session saw all 16 squad members in action, with practices held at Chepauk, Chennai, on Monday.

Returning from a day of rest, the players participated in their third session since arriving last week. Notably, Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal were seen facing deliveries from Jasprit Bumrah and local favourite R Ashwin in adjacent nets. Skipper Rohit Sharma, among others, aimed to adapt to Bangladesh's renowned slow bowling attack.

With two more practice sessions on the agenda, India's playing eleven seems mostly decided. The Chennai pitch is expected to favour spinners, likely including Ashwin, Jadeja, and Yadav. In the batting lineup, Rishabh Pant is expected to make his Test return after nearly two years.

