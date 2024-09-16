Skipper Harmanpreet Singh Leads India to Asian Champions Trophy Final

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh's stellar performance propelled India into the final of the Asian Champions Trophy with a commanding 4-1 victory over South Korea on Monday. Harmanpreet's strikes in the 19th and 45th minutes were pivotal, adding to goals by Uttam Singh and Jarmanpreet Singh.

In the final, India will face China, who earlier defeated Pakistan 2-0 in a shoot-out following a 1-1 draw. During league play, India had previously beaten China 3-0.

The semi-final saw India take an aggressive approach from the start, consistently breaching the Korean defense. Harmanpreet opened the scoring with a penalty corner goal, with further goals by his teammates sealing a comprehensive win. Despite Korea pulling one back, India's attacking game and strong defense secured their spot in Tuesday's final.

(With inputs from agencies.)