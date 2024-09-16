Left Menu

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh Leads India to Asian Champions Trophy Final

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh's stellar performance propelled defending champions India to the final of the Asian Champions Trophy with a commanding 4-1 victory over South Korea. India will face hosts China in the final after also securing a 3-0 win in their previous league encounter. Pakistan and Korea will vie for third place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hulunbuir | Updated: 16-09-2024 17:28 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 17:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh's stellar performance propelled India into the final of the Asian Champions Trophy with a commanding 4-1 victory over South Korea on Monday. Harmanpreet's strikes in the 19th and 45th minutes were pivotal, adding to goals by Uttam Singh and Jarmanpreet Singh.

In the final, India will face China, who earlier defeated Pakistan 2-0 in a shoot-out following a 1-1 draw. During league play, India had previously beaten China 3-0.

The semi-final saw India take an aggressive approach from the start, consistently breaching the Korean defense. Harmanpreet opened the scoring with a penalty corner goal, with further goals by his teammates sealing a comprehensive win. Despite Korea pulling one back, India's attacking game and strong defense secured their spot in Tuesday's final.

(With inputs from agencies.)

