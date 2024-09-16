Left Menu

Olympic Leadership Race Heats Up: Who Will Be The Next IOC President?

Former Olympic champions, a prince, and sports leaders are among the seven candidates vying to succeed Thomas Bach as the next IOC president. The only female candidate, Kirsty Coventry of Zimbabwe, joins leaders from diverse backgrounds, making for an intriguing election ahead of the March 2024 vote.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 16-09-2024 17:44 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 17:44 IST
Olympic Leadership Race Heats Up: Who Will Be The Next IOC President?
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The race to become the next president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is intensifying, with seven notable candidates now confirmed. Among them are former Olympic gold medalists, a Middle Eastern prince, and leaders from various international sports federations.

The IOC disclosed the candidate list on Monday, with the election scheduled for March 2024. Thomas Bach, the current president, will step down after completing the maximum 12-year term.

This election could be historic, with Kirsty Coventry from Zimbabwe being the sole female contender. The race includes diverse figures like Prince Feisal al Hussein of Jordan and Sebastian Coe, questioning who will best continue Bach's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024