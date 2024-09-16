Olympic Leadership Race Heats Up: Who Will Be The Next IOC President?

The race to become the next president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is intensifying, with seven notable candidates now confirmed. Among them are former Olympic gold medalists, a Middle Eastern prince, and leaders from various international sports federations.

The IOC disclosed the candidate list on Monday, with the election scheduled for March 2024. Thomas Bach, the current president, will step down after completing the maximum 12-year term.

This election could be historic, with Kirsty Coventry from Zimbabwe being the sole female contender. The race includes diverse figures like Prince Feisal al Hussein of Jordan and Sebastian Coe, questioning who will best continue Bach's legacy.

