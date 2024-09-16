Springboks Eye Rugby Championship Glory, Stay Alert Against Strong Argentine Side
South Africa aims to secure the Rugby Championship title against Argentina. They lead the table by eight points and a victory ensures their fifth title. Despite Argentina's recent success, Springboks' Kwagga Smith emphasizes the crucial battle at the breakdown and staying united during loose ball situations.
South Africa is poised to clinch the Rugby Championship title in Argentina on Saturday, but aware of their hosts' resilience. The Springboks, leading by eight points, need a win in Santiago del Estero to secure their fifth championship and first since 2019.
Argentina, having defeated New Zealand 38-30 and thrashed Australia 67-27 recently, presents a formidable challenge. Kwagga Smith of the Springboks highlighted the difficult task ahead, emphasizing the need for focus and caution against a fired-up Argentinian side.
Smith stressed the importance of physicality and teamwork, especially in handling loose balls and experienced Argentine forwards like Pablo Matera. He also pointed to the crucial breakdown battle, recalling South Africa's difficulties in their previous match against New Zealand.
(With inputs from agencies.)
