Left Menu

Race for IOC Presidency Heats Up: Former Champions, Royalty, and Billionaires in Line

Seven candidates, including past Olympic champions, a Middle Eastern prince, and top sports executives, are vying for the position of IOC president. They sent a letter of intent to outgoing president Thomas Bach by the deadline. The final candidate list will be confirmed in January 2024, three months before the election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 16-09-2024 22:37 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 22:37 IST
Race for IOC Presidency Heats Up: Former Champions, Royalty, and Billionaires in Line
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Seven would-be candidates, including former Olympic champions, a Middle Eastern prince, and top sports executives, are in the race to become the next International Olympic Committee (IOC) president. The candidates met the deadline to send a letter of intent to outgoing president Thomas Bach, whose term ends next year.

The contenders include Kirsty Coventry from Zimbabwe, Sebastian Coe, Prince Feisal al Hussein of Jordan, Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr from Spain, and leaders from the cycling, gymnastics, and skiing federations. Coe, a two-time Olympic champion and president of World Athletics, is widely seen as the most qualified candidate.

The final list of candidates will be confirmed in January, with the election set for March in Greece. The new president's mandate will cover critical events including the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Games and the Brisbane 2032 Summer Games, along with selecting the host for the 2036 Olympics and negotiating a new U.S. broadcast deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
2
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
3
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024