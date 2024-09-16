Left Menu

India Shines at 45th Chess Olympiad with Stellar Wins

World number four Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi registered his sixth win as the Indian team poised for another victory in the 45th Chess Olympiad. In the women's section, crucial wins by Divya Deshmukh and safe plays by other members led India to a 2.5-1.5 win over Armenia on Monday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 16-09-2024 23:56 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 23:56 IST
India Shines at 45th Chess Olympiad with Stellar Wins
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi, the world number four, secured his sixth consecutive win, propelling the Indian team towards yet another victory in the ongoing 45th Chess Olympiad on Monday.

Erigaisi triumphed over Russian-turned-Hungarian Sjugirov Sanan in what was a challenging day for the Indian men in the sixth round. Meanwhile, on the top board, D Gukesh played an effortless draw against top Hungarian Richard Rapport, and Praggnanandhaa opted for a peaceful outcome with former great Peter Leko. With Vidit Gujrathi slated for a win against Benjamin Gledura, the Indian men were set to clinch a 3-1 victory, making them the sole leaders of the event as China was held to a draw by a resilient Vietnamese team that managed another impressive 2-2 result.

In the women's section, Divya Deshmukh's essential victory over Elena Danielian gave India an early lead against Armenia. D Harika drew with Lilit Mkrtchian on the first board, followed by R Vaishali's draw against Mariyam Mkrtchyan. Leading by a 2-1 margin, Tania Sachdev played it safe from a commanding position, drawing on the fourth board with Anna Sargasyan to secure a 2.5-1.5 win for India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
2
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
3
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024