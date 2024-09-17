Left Menu

MLB Players Sue Sports Betting Giants for Unapproved Likeness Use

The Major League Baseball (MLB) players union has sued DraftKings, FanDuel, and others for using players' names and likenesses without permission. The lawsuits seek damages and cite violations of players' right of publicity. This legal action highlights the importance for athletes to control their commercial image and associations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 03:20 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 03:20 IST
MLB Players Sue Sports Betting Giants for Unapproved Likeness Use
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Major League Baseball players union has taken legal action against major sports betting companies, including DraftKings and FanDuel, accusing them of unauthorized use of players' names and likenesses. Filed on Monday, the lawsuits assert that the betting platforms and additional parties are breaching state laws that protect an individual's right of publicity.

The lawsuits, filed in both federal and state courts, seek compensatory and punitive damages. The players argue that having control over their commercial image is crucial to their career investments and ensures they are not wrongly associated with brands they may not endorse.

While DraftKings, FanDuel, and other companies named in the suits have yet to comment, these cases draw attention to the growing tensions between professional athletes and sports betting companies over the use of personal images.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
2
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
3
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024