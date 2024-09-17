MLB Players Sue Sports Betting Giants for Unapproved Likeness Use

The Major League Baseball players union has taken legal action against major sports betting companies, including DraftKings and FanDuel, accusing them of unauthorized use of players' names and likenesses. Filed on Monday, the lawsuits assert that the betting platforms and additional parties are breaching state laws that protect an individual's right of publicity.

The lawsuits, filed in both federal and state courts, seek compensatory and punitive damages. The players argue that having control over their commercial image is crucial to their career investments and ensures they are not wrongly associated with brands they may not endorse.

While DraftKings, FanDuel, and other companies named in the suits have yet to comment, these cases draw attention to the growing tensions between professional athletes and sports betting companies over the use of personal images.

