Jannik Sinner Expands Team with Top Coaches After Doping Scare
World number one tennis player Jannik Sinner has hired fitness coach Marco Panichi and physiotherapist Ulises Badio after dismissing two team members due to a doping incident. Sinner was cleared of any wrongdoing by an independent tribunal. Panichi and Badio will assist him in upcoming tournaments in Asia.
World number one Jannik Sinner has expanded his coaching team by adding fitness coach Marco Panichi and physiotherapist Ulises Badio. This move comes after Sinner dismissed two staff members following a doping incident in March, from which he was later cleared.
The scandal involved Sinner testing positive for the steroid clostebol after his physio applied a contaminated spray. An independent tribunal cleared him of any negligence last month. Sinner went on to win the U.S. Open, marking his second Grand Slam victory in 2024.
Panichi and Badio, both with significant experience including stints with Novak Djokovic, began their tenure with Sinner at his Monte Carlo base and will accompany him to tournaments in Beijing and Shanghai.
