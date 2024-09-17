Left Menu

Jannik Sinner Expands Team with Top Coaches After Doping Scare

World number one tennis player Jannik Sinner has hired fitness coach Marco Panichi and physiotherapist Ulises Badio after dismissing two team members due to a doping incident. Sinner was cleared of any wrongdoing by an independent tribunal. Panichi and Badio will assist him in upcoming tournaments in Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 09:38 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 09:38 IST
Jannik Sinner Expands Team with Top Coaches After Doping Scare
Jannik Sinner

World number one Jannik Sinner has expanded his coaching team by adding fitness coach Marco Panichi and physiotherapist Ulises Badio. This move comes after Sinner dismissed two staff members following a doping incident in March, from which he was later cleared.

The scandal involved Sinner testing positive for the steroid clostebol after his physio applied a contaminated spray. An independent tribunal cleared him of any negligence last month. Sinner went on to win the U.S. Open, marking his second Grand Slam victory in 2024.

Panichi and Badio, both with significant experience including stints with Novak Djokovic, began their tenure with Sinner at his Monte Carlo base and will accompany him to tournaments in Beijing and Shanghai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
2
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
3
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024