NEUFC Triumphs with Late-Game Heroics: Ajaraie’s Stoppage-Time Goal Secures Win

NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) kicked off their Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 campaign with a 1-0 victory over Mohammedan Sporting Club (MSC) at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Monday. The decisive moment came in second-half stoppage time when Alaeddine Ajaraie found the back of the net, securing all three points for the visitors.

Mohammedan SC began the game with a solid start, making it a historic occasion in their sporting history. Both teams vied for control in the midfield throughout the first half. Early on, NEUFC's Guillermo Fernandez was set up with a chance by Jithin MS, but his effort missed the mark. The first half ended with both sides squandering opportunities, including a close header from Mohammedan's Lalremsanga Fanai that was ultimately flagged offside.

As the second half unfolded, Alexis Gomez from Mohammedan SC continued to press but failed to score. NEUFC gradually found their rhythm, especially after Ajaraie came on in the 57th minute. The Moroccan forward eventually capitalized on Thoi Singh's cross in the 94th minute to deliver the game's only goal. Mohammedan SC will now prepare to host FC Goa on September 21, while NEUFC stays in Kolkata to face Mohun Bagan Super Giant on September 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)