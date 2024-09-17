Left Menu

Bangladesh Poised for Big Test Against India, Says Coach Hathurusingha

Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha believes facing cricket giants India will provide a clear measure of his team's international standing. After a successful Test series in Pakistan, Hathurusingha prepares to challenge India's top-ranked side, confident in his team's balanced lineup and recent victories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 17-09-2024 14:12 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 14:12 IST
Bangladesh Poised for Big Test Against India, Says Coach Hathurusingha
Chandika Hathurusingha
  • Country:
  • India

In a crucial pre-match conference, Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha expressed anticipation for their series against cricket powerhouse India. He believes that the matches will offer a genuine assessment of his team's international prowess.

Fresh off a 2-0 Test series win against Pakistan, Bangladesh is brimming with confidence. However, India, leading the World Test Championship table, will undoubtedly present a more formidable challenge.

'Playing against the best is a privilege,' Hathurusingha noted, emphasizing the team's readiness and identifying the upcoming matches as a significant opportunity to gauge their strengths and weaknesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024