Bangladesh Poised for Big Test Against India, Says Coach Hathurusingha
Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha believes facing cricket giants India will provide a clear measure of his team's international standing. After a successful Test series in Pakistan, Hathurusingha prepares to challenge India's top-ranked side, confident in his team's balanced lineup and recent victories.
In a crucial pre-match conference, Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha expressed anticipation for their series against cricket powerhouse India. He believes that the matches will offer a genuine assessment of his team's international prowess.
Fresh off a 2-0 Test series win against Pakistan, Bangladesh is brimming with confidence. However, India, leading the World Test Championship table, will undoubtedly present a more formidable challenge.
'Playing against the best is a privilege,' Hathurusingha noted, emphasizing the team's readiness and identifying the upcoming matches as a significant opportunity to gauge their strengths and weaknesses.
