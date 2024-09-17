Bangladesh Poised for Big Test Against India, Says Coach Hathurusingha

In a crucial pre-match conference, Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha expressed anticipation for their series against cricket powerhouse India. He believes that the matches will offer a genuine assessment of his team's international prowess.

Fresh off a 2-0 Test series win against Pakistan, Bangladesh is brimming with confidence. However, India, leading the World Test Championship table, will undoubtedly present a more formidable challenge.

'Playing against the best is a privilege,' Hathurusingha noted, emphasizing the team's readiness and identifying the upcoming matches as a significant opportunity to gauge their strengths and weaknesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)