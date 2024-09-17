Left Menu

Crossbow Tragedy: Man Charged for Fatal Attack on Women Near London

Kyle Clifford, 26, has been charged with the murder of Carol Hunt and her daughters Hannah and Louise in a crossbow attack. The incident occurred in Bushey, near London, in July. Clifford is set to appear in court. John Hunt, the victims' husband and father, is a notable sports broadcaster.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 17-09-2024 14:42 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 14:42 IST
Crossbow Tragedy: Man Charged for Fatal Attack on Women Near London
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Kyle Clifford, aged 26, faces charges for the murder of three women in a crossbow attack near London. The victims, 61-year-old Carol Hunt and her daughters, Hannah and Louise, were found fatally injured in their home in Bushey on July 9. Clifford, after a intense search operation, was later arrested.

The judicial process has now begun, with Clifford expected to appear in a London court. The attack left John Hunt, a renowned sports broadcaster, devastated. Clifford is also charged with holding his victims captive and possessing offensive weapons.

Hertfordshire Police revealed that significant time was needed to advance to this stage. Detective Chief Inspector Nick Gardner emphasized the importance of seeking justice for the family. John Hunt, known for his horse-racing commentary, has expressed immeasurable grief following the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024